Fred Couples and Ernie Els to captain teams in new Icons Series event at Liberty National

There’s a new golf tournament taking place this week with a limited field, an exciting format and a bunch of recognizable names.

Yep. You guessed it. The first event of the Icons Series takes place June 30th and July 1st at Liberty National Golf Club just outside New York City.

Liberty National hosted the 2017 Presidents Cup, and the team format used that week is the format this new series will employ. It will feature 12 iconic professional athletes from the U.S. competing against their counterparts from around the world.

Here are the rosters for both teams:

United States

Fred Couples – Captain

Michael Phelps – 10 Handicap, Swimming

Michael Strahan – 6 Handicap, American Football

Ben Roethlisberger – 4 Handicap, American Football

J.R. Smith – 4 Handicap, Basketball

Andrew Whitworth – 4 Handicap, American Football

Robbie Gould – 5 Handicap, American Football

John Smoltz – +1.6 Handicap, Baseball

Marshall Faulk – 4 Handicap, American Football

Ivan Rodriguez – 4 Handicap, Baseball

Reggie Bush – 6.8 Handicap, American Football

Golden Tate – 3.2 Handicap, American Football/Baseball

Michael Vick – 7 Handicap, American Football

International

Ernie Els – Captain (South Africa)

Ash Barty – 4 Handicap, Tennis (Australia)

Pep Guardiola – 10 Handicap, Soccer (Spain)

Harry Kane – 0 Handicap, Soccer (England)

Canelo Alvarez – 8 Handicap, Boxing (Mexico)

Ab De Villiers – 2.3 Handicap, Cricket (South Africa)

James Milner – 7.4 Handicap, Soccer (England)

George Gregan – 6.4 Handicap, Rugby (Australia)

Ricky Ponting – 2 Handicap, Cricket (Australia)

Brian Lara – 7 Handicap, Cricket (Trinidad and Tobago)

Yuvraj Singh – 12 Handicap, Cricket (India)

Two members of the international team are yet to be revealed.

The two teams will compete against each other over the course of six sessions. There will be three 10-hole match play sessions each day, consisting of fourballs and greensomes (similar to foursomes), and the event will conclude with head-to-head singles matches.

Day 1 will not be televised, but you can tune into Day 2 – which will feature the singles matches – Friday from 2-6:30 p.m. ET on NBC’s Peacock.

The Icons Series plans to have similar events all over the world, with Australia, Asia, Europe and the Middle East already determined as future host sites.