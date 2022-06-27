Fred Couples and Ernie Els to captain teams in new Icons Series event at Liberty National

There’s a new golf tournament taking place this week with a limited field, an exciting format and a bunch of recognizable names.
Yep. You guessed it. The first event of the Icons Series takes place June 30th and July 1st at Liberty National Golf Club just outside New York City.
Liberty National hosted the 2017 Presidents Cup, and the team format used that week is the format this new series will employ. It will feature 12 iconic professional athletes from the U.S. competing against their counterparts from around the world.
Here are the rosters for both teams:
United States
Fred Couples – Captain
Michael Phelps – 10 Handicap, Swimming
Michael Strahan – 6 Handicap, American Football
Ben Roethlisberger – 4 Handicap, American Football
J.R. Smith – 4 Handicap, Basketball
Andrew Whitworth – 4 Handicap, American Football
Robbie Gould – 5 Handicap, American Football
John Smoltz – +1.6 Handicap, Baseball
Marshall Faulk – 4 Handicap, American Football
Ivan Rodriguez – 4 Handicap, Baseball
Reggie Bush – 6.8 Handicap, American Football
Golden Tate – 3.2 Handicap, American Football/Baseball
Michael Vick – 7 Handicap, American Football
International
Ernie Els – Captain (South Africa)
Ash Barty – 4 Handicap, Tennis (Australia)
Pep Guardiola – 10 Handicap, Soccer (Spain)
Harry Kane – 0 Handicap, Soccer (England)
Canelo Alvarez – 8 Handicap, Boxing (Mexico)
Ab De Villiers – 2.3 Handicap, Cricket (South Africa)
James Milner – 7.4 Handicap, Soccer (England)
George Gregan – 6.4 Handicap, Rugby (Australia)
Ricky Ponting – 2 Handicap, Cricket (Australia)
Brian Lara – 7 Handicap, Cricket (Trinidad and Tobago)
Yuvraj Singh – 12 Handicap, Cricket (India)
Two members of the international team are yet to be revealed.
The two teams will compete against each other over the course of six sessions. There will be three 10-hole match play sessions each day, consisting of fourballs and greensomes (similar to foursomes), and the event will conclude with head-to-head singles matches.
Day 1 will not be televised, but you can tune into Day 2 – which will feature the singles matches – Friday from 2-6:30 p.m. ET on NBC’s Peacock.
The Icons Series plans to have similar events all over the world, with Australia, Asia, Europe and the Middle East already determined as future host sites.