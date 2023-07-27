Fred Couples reveals three U.S. Ryder Cup locks on his radio show

Did Fred Couples just tip the U.S. Ryder Cup team’s hand? It’s more likely that he just confirmed the obvious.

During his self-titled show on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, Couples was discussing the current U.S. Ryder Cup standings, particularly the Americans who were ranked just outside the top six in points – and "without getting anyone in trouble," Couples said, which ones were already locks for this September’s matches in Rome.

No. 7 Max Homa? Couples: “Max Homa will be in Italy.”

No. 8 Cameron Young? Couples: “Cam Young will be in Italy.”

No. 9 Jordan Spieth? Couples: “Jordan Spieth will be in Italy.”

So, there you have at least three locks aside from current auto qualifiers Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay. Scheffler is the only player who has officially clinched his spot on captain Zach Johnson's 12-man side, though Clark and Harman appear close to doing the same.

But what about No. 10 Keegan Bradley? Couples: “I’m stopping.”