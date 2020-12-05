Frenchman Antoine Rozner rallies to win in Dubai for first Euro Tour title

Frenchman Antoine Rozner won his first European Tour title by shooting 64 in the final round to claim the Golf in Dubai Championship.

Rozner, ranked No. 204 in the world, began Saturday's final round on the Fire Course at Jumeriah Golf Estates trailing overnight leader Andy Sullivan by four. But thanks to an eagle and seven birdies – to just one bogey – Rozner blew past Sullivan and the rest of the field.

Rozner's closing 64 put him at 25 under par for the tournament, two shots clear of Sullivan (70), Michael Lorenzo-Vera (65), Matt Wallace (68) and Francesco Laporta (66).

“It means a lot,” Rozner said. “It’s been such a strange year. We have been through so much all over the world and to be able to get it done in such nice fashion, 8 under, it’s amazing."

Rozner, 27, began his round with four pars before making five birdies in a seven-hole stretch, starting at No. 5. Rozner eagled the par-5 13th and despite a bogey at the 15th, he birdied the 16th and 18th holes to notch his maiden win.

“I’m going to be very honest with you, the first time I saw I was in the lead was when I was on the 18th green so I didn’t really look at the leaderboard," he said. “I knew the game was there. I didn’t know it was that good, but I’m excited.”

This is the first of back-to-back events in Dubai, with the season-ending DP World Tour Championship taking place next week at Jumeriah Golf Estates.