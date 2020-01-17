Frequent-flying Finau (62) catches fire to leap into contention at AmEx

Tony Finau isn’t yet showing signs of travel fatigue.

In fact, if he’s going to play like this, he might want to considering flying halfway around the world more often.

Fresh off a fifth-place finish last week in Hong Kong, Finau, at 13 under, will enter the weekend just two off the pace at the American Express. His second-round 62 on Friday tied the PGA West Nicklaus Tournament Course record, as he birdied seven of his last nine holes for an inward 29.

“These are the type of rounds you have to have to be in contention here, it seems like,” he said. “Everybody's going low, everybody's making birdies, and I'm happy that I was able to do that today and put myself in the mix.”

Finau is in the middle of a four-week travel stretch that will see him in consecutive weeks go from Hong Kong to Palm Springs to San Diego to Saudi Arabia.

He’s already sporting a little tape on his neck – “Just a little kink in my neck just from sleeping a couple nights ago,” he explained – but it’s having no impact on his golf swing.

Finau’s 10-under 62 was not only the course record but also his lowest score to par in his PGA Tour career.

A five-time runner-up on Tour still hunting a follow-up to his lone win back in 2016, he’ll now head for two rounds this weekend on Pete Dye’s Stadium Course.

“Yeah, I'm very familiar with this golf course, Nicklaus and the Stadium,” he said. “I played qualifying school here in 2013, so I've got, I've always got good vibes coming back here, great memories of a cool time for me. So I think any time that's the case and you're familiar with the golf course, you can shoot some good rounds and I was able to do that today.”