Friendly Neighborhood Xander Schauffele going low on the greens and at U.S. Open

Getty Images

SAN DIEGO – The armlock putting method isn’t the only change for Xander Schauffele on the greens.

He’s also getting lower – much lower – to read the greens.

A couple of days ago, Schauffele decided to change up his putting routine by getting into a pushup position to read the break. It was a move first popularized by Camilo Villegas; Patrick Reed’s caddie, Kessler Karain, also drops down on occasion to get a better angle on the line.

U.S. Open: Full-field scores | Full coverage

“I think I’m a real good green-reader,” Schauffele said, “and sometimes when I get even lower, I may pick up something that I missed just kind of hunched over or crouched over. Just like the arm lock” – which he first began using two weeks ago, at the Memorial – “I’m trying to find any way to get myself an advantage.”

Schauffele said he started practicing that technique in practice rounds and liked the results. In his opening 69 at the U.S. Open, he took 29 putts but said he’s feeling increasingly comfortable over the ball.

Schauffele joked that there may have been another reason for the switch in technique.

“I figured I could just fill out my shirts a little more,” he said, “so if I could throw in a few pushups on every hole, it would be good for me.” 

More articles like this
Golf Central

Xander prepping like U.S. Open is his to win

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Still yet to win a major championship, Xander Schauffele has his best chance yet this week at Torrey Pines.
Golf Central

Xander trying arm-lock putter, despite feelings

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Xander Schauffele believe locking a putter to your wrist or forearm should be illegal. But since it's not, he's trying it.
Golf Central

Xander showed Phil what elite golf looked like

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Xander Schauffele said Phil Mickelson didn't have his best stuff in their casual rounds together that Mickelson credited with helping him win the PGA.