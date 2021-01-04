The Sentry Tournament of Champions will feature its largest ever field. There are 42 players competing this week on the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort in Maui, Hawaii.
Because of the 91-day COVID-19 break last year, the PGA Tour decided to add Tour Championship qualifiers to the winners-only field. That boosted attendance by 16 players. Only three eligible players – Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Jim Herman (COVID-19) – are not competing.
Golf Channel and NBC Sports will air the four-round event, beginning Thursday. Here's a look at TV times:
- Thursday: 6-10PM ET, Golf Channel
- Friday: 6-10PM ET, Golf Channel
- Saturday: 6-10PM ET, Golf Channel
- Sunday: 4-6PM ET, NBC Sports; 6-8PM ET, Golf Channel
And here is a look at the full field (* donates players qualifying via Tour Championship). Tee times will be added when they are released.
Abraham Ancer*
Daniel Berger
Patrick Cantlay
Cameron Champ*
Stewart Cink
Bryson DeChambeau
Harris English*
Tony Finau*
Sergio Garcia
Brian Gay
Lanto Griffin*
Billy Horschel*
Viktor Hovland
Mackenzie Hughes*
Sungjae Im
Dustin Johnson
Kevin Kisner*
Jason Kokrak
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Marc Leishman
Hideki Matsuyama*
Collin Morikawa
Sebastian Muñoz*
Kevin Na*
Joaquin Niemann*
Carlos Ortiz
Ryan Palmer*
Jon Rahm
Patrick Reed
Xander Schauffele*
Scottie Scheffler*
Adam Scott
Webb Simpson
Cameron Smith
Robert Streb
Hudson Swafford
Nick Taylor
Justin Thomas
Michael Thompson
Brendon Todd*
Richy Werenski