The Sentry Tournament of Champions will feature its largest ever field. There are 42 players competing this week on the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort in Maui, Hawaii.

Because of the 91-day COVID-19 break last year, the PGA Tour decided to add Tour Championship qualifiers to the winners-only field. That boosted attendance by 16 players. Only three eligible players – Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Jim Herman (COVID-19) – are not competing.

Golf Channel and NBC Sports will air the four-round event, beginning Thursday. Here's a look at TV times:

Thursday: 6-10PM ET, Golf Channel

Friday: 6-10PM ET, Golf Channel

Saturday: 6-10PM ET, Golf Channel

Sunday: 4-6PM ET, NBC Sports; 6-8PM ET, Golf Channel

And here is a look at the full field (* donates players qualifying via Tour Championship). Tee times will be added when they are released.

Abraham Ancer*

Daniel Berger

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Champ*

Stewart Cink

Bryson DeChambeau

Harris English*

Tony Finau*

Sergio Garcia

Brian Gay

Lanto Griffin*

Billy Horschel*

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes*

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Kevin Kisner*

Jason Kokrak

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Marc Leishman

Hideki Matsuyama*

Collin Morikawa

Sebastian Muñoz*

Kevin Na*

Joaquin Niemann*

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer*

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Xander Schauffele*

Scottie Scheffler*

Adam Scott

Webb Simpson

Cameron Smith

Robert Streb

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Justin Thomas

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd*

Richy Werenski