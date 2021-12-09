Full-field pairings, tee times and TV times for QBE Shootout

Getty Images

The QBE Shootout will begin Friday at Tiburón Golf Club, with 12 two-person teams. Listed below are the pairings along with tee times (ET) for Round 1, which will be a scramble format, in Naples, Florida.

9:45 a.m.: Matt Jones /Ryan Palmer, Sean O’Hair /Will Zalatoris

10 a.m.: Corey Conners/Graeme McDowell,  K.H. Lee/Brandt Snedeker

10:15 a.m.: Max Homa/Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman/Hudson Swafford

10:30 a.m.: Jason Kokrak/Kevin Na, Charles Howell III/Ian Poulter

10:45 a.m.: Jason Day/Marc Leishman, Sam Burns/Billy Horschel

11 a.m.: Harris English/Matt Kuchar, Lexi Thompson/Bubba Watson

The teams will compete in a modified alternate shot format on Day 2 and then a final-round better ball session on Sunday. Golf Channel will broadcast Friday’s first-round live from noon-4 p.m. ET. The final two rounds will also feature live coverage on both Golf Channel and NBC. Saturday’s coverage will start at 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel and then it will switch to NBC from 3-5 p.m. The final round will air on Golf Channel from noon-2 p.m. and then on NBC from 2-4 p.m.

