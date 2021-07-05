Full field, scoring format for American Century Championship: Curry family on board

There is a Barkley, a Mahomes, a Romo, a Sorenstam and a Rodgers. There are even a couple of unrelated Smiths and unrelated Allens. But there are three Currys in the field for the American Century Championship, and they are family.
NBA superstar Stephen Curry is playing this week at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, doing so with brother Seth and dad Dell.
The basketball family – Stephen is a guard for the Golden State Warriors; Seth a guard with a the Philadelphia 76ers; Dell a former 16-year NBA vet – is part of the 90-person field for this year's celebrity event in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.
Former Davis Cup tennis player Mardy Fish is the defending champion, having ended Tony Romo's two-year title run. Fish was the first non-quarterback, non-pitcher to win the tournament in eight years.
Last year's event was contested without fans, because of COVID-19, but a limited number will return this year. Fish won with 76 points, including a record-setting 37 points in the second round.
The 54-hole tournament is played under modified-Stableford rules with a purse of $600,000 ($125,000 to the winner). Scoring is as follows: 10 points (albatross); 8 points (hole-in-one); 6 points (eagle); 3 points (birdie); 1 point (par); 0 points (bogey); -2 points (double bogey or worse).
Here is a look at the field:
- Marcus Allen, NFL Hall of Fame running back
- Ray Allen, NBA Hall of Famer
- Canelo Álvarez, world champion boxer
- Bret Baier, news anchor
- Charles Barkley, NBA Hall of Famer
- Brian Baumgartner, actor
- Jerome Bettis, NFL Hall of Famer
- Jay Bilas, ESPN college basketball analyst
- Chauncey Billups, former NBA All-Star
- Joe Buck, announcer, Fox Sports
- Reggie Bush, former All-Pro NFL running back
- Derek Carr, NFL Pro Bowl quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders
- Vince Carter, future NBA Hall of Famer
- Roger Clemens, former MLB All-Star pitcher
- Dell Curry, former NBA player
- Seth Curry, NBA player
- Stephen Curry, NBA star
- Terrell Davis, NFL Hall of Famer
- Vinny Del Negro, former NBA head coach
- Jay Demarcus, singer/musician, Rascal Flatts
- Kira K. Dixon, Miss America 2015
- Dylan Dreyer, NBC News meteorologist
- Herm Edwards, head coach, Arizona State University
- Mardy Fish, Olympic silver medalist, tennis
- Larry Fitzgerald, NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver, Arizona Cardinals
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, NFL quarterback, Washington Football Team
- Doug Flutie, former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback
- Kyle Fuller, NFL Pro Bowl cornerback, Denver Broncos
- Tom Glavine, Hall of Fame pitcher
- Robbie Gould, placekicker, San Francisco 49ers
- A.J. Hawk, former NFL linebacker
- Taysom Hill, NFL quarterback, New Orleans Saints
- Travis Kelce, NFL All-Pro tight end, Kansas City Chiefs
- Cooper Kupp, NFL wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams
- Derek Lowe, former MLB All-Star pitcher
- Kyle Lowry, NBA champion, Toronto Raptors
- Greg Maddux, MLB Hall of Famer
- Patrick Mahomes II, NFL MVP quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs
- Joe Mauer, former MLB All-Star
- Brian McCann, former MLB All-Star
- Sean McDermott, NFL head coach, Buffalo Bills
- Jim McMahon, former NFL All-Pro quarterback
- Al Michaels, sportscaster, Sunday Night Football
- Kevin Millar, former MLB first baseman/outfielder
- Mark Mulder, former MLB All-Star pitcher
- Matt Nagy, NFL head coach, Chicago Bears
- Kevin Nealon, actor/comedian
- John O’Hurley, actor
- T.J. Oshie, NHL forward, Washington Capitals
- Joe Pavelski, NHL All-Star, Dallas Stars
- Sean Payton, NFL head coach, New Orleans Saints
- Doug Pederson, former NFL head coach
- Michael Peña, actor
- Patrick Peterson, NFL All-Pro cornerback, Minnesota Vikings
- Dan Quayle, former Vice President of the United States
- Alfonso Ribeiro, actor
- Jerry Rice, All-Pro NFL Hall of Famer and wide receiver
- Rob Riggle, actor/comedian
- Aaron Rodgers, NFL All-Pro quarterback, Green Bay Packers
- Jimmy Rollins, former MLB MVP
- Ray Romano, actor/comedian, “Everybody Loves Raymond”
- Tony Romo, former Pro Bowl quarterback, Dallas Cowboys
- Joe Don Rooney, singer/musician, Rascal Flatts
- CC Sabathia, former MLB All-Star
- Bret Saberhagen, former MLB All-Star pitcher and Cy Young winner
- Sterling Sharpe, former NFL All-Pro wide receiver
- Alex Smith, former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback
- Emmitt Smith, NFL Hall of Fame running back
- John Smoltz, MLB Hall of Fame pitcher
- Annika Sorenstam, retired golfer, 10 LPGA Major championships
- Kathryn Tappen, host of “NHL On NBC”
- Golden Tate, NFL Pro-Bowl wide receiver
- Larry The Cable Guy actor/comedian
- Joe Theismann, former Super Bowl champion quarterback
- Adam Thielen, NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver, Minnesota Vikings
- Justin Timberlake, singer, songwriter, actor
- Justin Tuck, former NFL Pro Bowl defensive end
- Brian Urlacher, Hall of Fame NFL linebacker
- Chase Utley, former MLB All-Star
- Mike Vrabel, NFL head coach, Tennessee Titans
- Jack Wagner, actor
- Tim Wakefield, former MLB All-Star pitcher
- Demarcus Ware, former NFL Pro Bowl defensive end
- David Wells, former MLB All-Star pitcher
- Andrew Whitworth, NFL Pro Bowl offensive tackle, Los Angeles Rams
- Kyle Williams, former NFL Pro Bowl defensive tackle
- Charles Woodson, Hall of Fame NFL cornerback
- Steve Young. NFL Hall of Fame quarterback