Full field, scoring format for American Century Championship: Curry family on board

There is a Barkley, a Mahomes, a Romo, a Sorenstam and a Rodgers. There are even a couple of unrelated Smiths and unrelated Allens. But there are three Currys in the field for the American Century Championship, and they are family.

NBA superstar Stephen Curry is playing this week at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, doing so with brother Seth and dad Dell.

The basketball family – Stephen is a guard for the Golden State Warriors; Seth a guard with a the Philadelphia 76ers; Dell a former 16-year NBA vet – is part of the 90-person field for this year's celebrity event in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Former Davis Cup tennis player Mardy Fish is the defending champion, having ended Tony Romo's two-year title run. Fish was the first non-quarterback, non-pitcher to win the tournament in eight years.

Last year's event was contested without fans, because of COVID-19, but a limited number will return this year. Fish won with 76 points, including a record-setting 37 points in the second round.

The 54-hole tournament is played under modified-Stableford rules with a purse of $600,000 ($125,000 to the winner). Scoring is as follows: 10 points (albatross); 8 points (hole-in-one); 6 points (eagle); 3 points (birdie); 1 point (par); 0 points (bogey); -2 points (double bogey or worse).

Here is a look at the field: