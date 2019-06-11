This week's U.S. Open is being contested at Pebble Beach Golf Links for the sixth time. The iconic venue will again play host in 2027, which is as far out as the USGA has announced future sites. Here are the upcoming host sites for the U.S. Open.

2019: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif. (June 13-16 )

2020: Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y. (June 18-21)

2021: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course), La Jolla, Calif. (June 17-20)

2022: The Country Club, Brookline, Mass. (June 16-19)

2023: Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles, Calif. (June 15-18)

2024: Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst, N.C. (June 13-16)

2025: Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa. (June 12-15)

2026: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, N.Y. (June 18-21)

2027: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif. (June 17-20)

Here's a look at each of the above sites' U.S. Open history