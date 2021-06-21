Future U.S. Open venues and their U.S. Open history

The Country Club at Brookline.
The Country Club at Brookline. 

The U.S. Open heads to Brookline next year, site of arguably the most important championship in American golf history.

Francis Ouimet, then a 20-year-old amateur, won the 1913 U.S. Open at The Country Club at Brookline, defeating British legends Harry Vardon and Ted Ray in a playoff. The colossal upset marked the rise of the sport in the U.S.

This will be the fourth time that the Massachusetts venue will play host to the season’s third major. Here’s a look at future U.S. Open sites and their U.S. Open history.

2022: The Country Club, Brookline, Mass., June 16-19

  • 1913: Francis Ouimet
  • 1963: Julius Boros
  • 1988: Curtis Strange

2023: The Los Angeles Country Club (North Course), Los Angeles, Calif., June 15-18

  • First time hosting the championship

2024: Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst, N.C., June 13-16

  • 1999: Payne Stewart
  • 2005: Michael Campbell
  • 2014: Martin Kaymer

2025: Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa., June 12-15

  • 1927: Tommy Armour
  • 1935: Sam Parks, Jr.
  • 1953: Ben Hogan
  • 1962: Jack Nicklaus
  • 1973: Johnny Miller
  • 1983: Larry Nelson
  • 1994: Ernie Els
  • 2007: Angel Cabrera
  • 2016: Dustin Johnson

2026: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, South Hampton, N.Y., June 18-21

  • 1896: James Foulis
  • 1986: Raymond Floyd
  • 1995: Corey Pavin
  • 2004: Retief Goosen
  • 2018: Brooks Koepka

2027: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., June 17-20

  • 1972: Jack Nicklaus
  • 1982: Tom Watson
  • 1992: Tom Kite
  • 2000: Tiger Woods
  • 2010: Graeme McDowell
  • 2019: Gary Woodland

