Despite a closing 4-over 74 Saturday at Wannamoisett Country Club, Garrett May was able to hold on for a two-shot victory at the Northeast Amateur.

May, a recent graduate of Baylor, played his first four holes in 4 over and also double-bogeyed the par-5 17th hole, but he did just enough to finish at 7 under and edge South Carolina grad Scott Stevens and mid-amateur Stewart Hagestad, who closed in 68.

The Northeast Amateur is considered one of the top measuring sticks for Walker Cup selection. Each of the past four winners in Walker Cup years have gone on to make the U.S. team that year.

May, though, entered the week ranked No. 220 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, so he likely will still need much more this summer to crack Nathaniel Crosby’s 10-player squad.

There were several contenders who added to their Walker Cup resumes at Wannamoisett. Hagestad is the only player from the 2017 U.S. squad who can make the team this time around. Texas sophomore Cole Hammer, who closed in 64, tied for fourth with Georgia sophomore Trent Phillips. Both players are considered strong candidates at this point, with Hammer ranked fourth in the world and Phillips 37th. All three aforementioned players took part in last December’s practice session at Seminole.

Florida State junior John Pak tied for 13th, though he slipped a bit in the final round by shooting 75.

Other strong Walker Cup candidates, however, didn't improve their chances. Auburn's Brandon Mancheno, fresh off a victory at the Dogwood, missed the cut. Georgia Tech's Tyler Strafaci, a practice-session invite, tied for 52nd and Vanderbilt's John Augenstein was T-34.