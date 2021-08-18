Gary Player's wife dies following battle with pancreatic cancer

Vivienne Player, the wife of Hall of Famer Gary Player, died Wednesday following a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer.

Gary and Vivienne were childhood sweethearts who met when he was 14. They were married for 64 years and, together, the couple had six children and 22 grandchildren.

“I cannot describe the deep sense of sadness I feel at having lost the one person who has always meant the world to me,” he said in a statement announcing the news.

Vivienne was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June 2020. The PGA Tour, USGA and R&A were among those who sent their condolences to Player on social media.

“When we first met, I had no doubt it was love at first sight and it turned out to be a love story of a lifetime,” Player said. “I believe it will also be so when we are finally together again. Until then, I will miss my Viv dearly.”