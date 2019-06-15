Woodland, Rose co-favorites entering Sunday at U.S. Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Gary Woodland may have a slight edge over Justin Rose on the leaderboards lining Pebble Beach, but in the eyes of oddsmakers it’s a dead heat heading into the final round of the U.S. Open.

Woodland shot a 2-under 69 Saturday, and at 11 under he will carry a one-shot lead over Rose into the final round as he looks to win his first career major. The duo have a significant cushion over their next closest pursuers, with Brooks Koepka, Chez Reavie and Louis Oosthuizen all three shots behind Rose and four behind Woodland.

The situation led the oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook to list Woodland and Rose both at 7/4 heading into the final round. Woodland started as an 80/1 longshot when odds first opened last month, while Rose opened at 16/1.

Koepka, who is looking to become the first player since 1905 to win this event three straight years, is next at 5/1 – the same odds he opened with following his PGA win in May.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds via Westgate on the contenders heading into what could be an exciting finale along the California coast:

7/4: Gary Woodland, Justin Rose

5/1: Brooks Koepka

10/1: Rory McIlroy

12/1: Louis Oosthuizen

25/1: Chez Reavie

60/1: Matt Kuchar

100/1: Jon Rahm

150/1: Henrik Stenson

200/1: Chesson Hadley, Graeme McDowell, Matt Wallace, Danny Willett, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele

300/1: Dustin Johnson, Byeong-Hun An

100/1: Field (all other players)

