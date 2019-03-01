PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla – Gary Woodland knew he needed to birdie both Nos. 17 and 18 on Friday at the Honda Classic, or he risked missing the cut and losing his longest active consecutive cuts made streak, which, at the time, was 20.

So, on the par-3 17th he hit an iron to just inside five feet and made the putt for birdie, simply because he knew he had to.

“I only had one option,” Woodland said.

But, the 18th would prove to be a tester, where he’d leave himself a 16-foot putt to keep the streak alive.

He made it, of course, extending the longest active consecutive cuts made streak on the PGA Tour to 21. Woodland hasn’t missed a cut since the 2018 Players Championship. Before that, he missed four straight cuts, dating back to the 2018 Masters where he shot 10-over par.

.@GaryWoodland needed to finish birdie-birdie at @TheHondaClassic to make his 21st consecutive cut, which is currently the longest active streak on TOUR. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/1qPD6JfJCx — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 2, 2019

Woodland said he knew he was on the cut line for most of the day, and he knew he had the cut streak going and he did not want to lose it. His goal for tomorrow is to get himself back in the tournament.

“I pride myself in giving myself a chance to be competitive every week and to do that you have to make cuts,” Woodland said, “So it’s nice to continue that streak, and hopefully I got a lot more in me.”

Behind Woodland on the cuts-made streak leaderboard, Keegan Bradley has made 17 consecutive cuts, and Marc Leishman and Rafa Cabrera Bello have each made 15 consecutive cuts.