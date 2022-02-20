Genesis Invitational payout: Joaquin Niemann collects massive winner's check

Joaquin Niemann won the Genesis Invitational on Sunday for his second career PGA Tour victory, beating a field that included every one of the top-10 players in the world.

Niemann's triumph at Riviera Country Club didn't just mark his first title since winning the 2019 Greenbrier, but it also bumped him over $12 million in career earnings on Tour. Niemann's $2.16 million first-place prize, by far the biggest of his career, pushed him to $12,317,781 in 98 events as a pro.

He is also projected to climb to 20th in the world rankings.

"I think the main difference was probably, I mean, this weekend I was just thinking about I want to win, I want to win," Niemann said. "I was deciding on myself and I had the confidence to say that because I was feeling great and I was hitting the ball great. I think some tournaments before I didn't trust myself as much as I did this week. I think that it was something that I had to work on it and I think I did a great job this week and I proved myself that I can have that confidence to be up here and, yeah, to battle with the top players in the world. I proved myself a big thing."

Here are complete purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Niemann and the rest of the players who made the Genesis cut:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($)
1 Joaquin Niemann 550 2,160,000
2 Collin Morikawa 258 1,068,000
2 Cameron Young 258 1,068,000
4 Viktor Hovland 128 540,000
4 Adam Scott 128 540,000
6 Justin Thomas 105 435,000
7 Maverick McNealy 92 390,000
7 Scottie Scheffler 92 390,000
9 C.T. Pan 83 351,000
10 Max Homa 73 303,000
10 Rory McIlroy 73 303,000
10 Chez Reavie 73 303,000
13 Xander Schauffele 64 243,000
13 Cameron Tringale 64 243,000
15 Paul Casey 55 189,000
15 Matt Jones 55 189,000
15 Marc Leishman 55 189,000
15 Robert MacIntyre 0 189,000
15 Mito Pereira 55 189,000
15 Sepp Straka 55 189,000
21 Emiliano Grillo 44 125,880
21 Danny Lee 44 125,880
21 Taylor Moore 44 125,880
21 Sebastián Muñoz 44 125,880
21 Jon Rahm 44 125,880
26 Dylan Frittelli 33 85,800
26 Jason Kokrak 33 85,800
26 K.H. Lee 33 85,800
26 Peter Malnati 33 85,800
26 Sam Ryder 33 85,800
26 Jordan Spieth 33 85,800
26 Will Zalatoris 33 85,800
33 Patrick Cantlay 23 64,000
33 Tony Finau 23 64,000
33 Russell Henley 23 64,000
33 Sungjae Im 23 64,000
33 Russell Knox 23 64,000
33 Cameron Smith 23 64,000
39 Abraham Ancer 15 45,000
39 Sergio Garcia 15 45,000
39 Lanto Griffin 15 45,000
39 Lee Hodges 15 45,000
39 Martin Laird 15 45,000
39 Hideki Matsuyama 15 45,000
39 Carlos Ortiz 15 45,000
39 Pat Perez 15 45,000
39 Erik van Rooyen 15 45,000
48 Keegan Bradley 9 30,429
48 Cam Davis 9 30,429
48 Beau Hossler 9 30,429
48 Alex Noren 9 30,429
48 Andrew Putnam 9 30,429
48 Sahith Theegala 9 30,429
48 Kevin Tway 9 30,429
55 Rickie Fowler 6 27,600
55 Harry Higgs 6 27,600
55 Francesco Molinari 6 27,600
55 Matthew NeSmith 6 27,600
55 Jhonattan Vegas 6 27,600
55 Nick Watney 6 27,600
61 James Hahn 5 26,160
61 Patton Kizzire 5 26,160
61 Scott Piercy 5 26,160
61 Aaron Rai 5 26,160
61 Doc Redman 5 26,160
61 Brian Stuard 5 26,160
67 Cameron Champ 4 24,960
67 Matt Kuchar 4 24,960
67 Hank Lebioda 4 24,960
67 Aaron Wise 4 24,960
71 Charley Hoffman 3 24,360
72 Alex Smalley 3 24,120
73 Si Woo Kim 3 23,880
74 Joel Dahmen 3 23,640
75 Adam Long 3 23,400

