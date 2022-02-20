Genesis Invitational payout: Joaquin Niemann collects massive winner's check

Joaquin Niemann won the Genesis Invitational on Sunday for his second career PGA Tour victory, beating a field that included every one of the top-10 players in the world.
Niemann's triumph at Riviera Country Club didn't just mark his first title since winning the 2019 Greenbrier, but it also bumped him over $12 million in career earnings on Tour. Niemann's $2.16 million first-place prize, by far the biggest of his career, pushed him to $12,317,781 in 98 events as a pro.
He is also projected to climb to 20th in the world rankings.
"I think the main difference was probably, I mean, this weekend I was just thinking about I want to win, I want to win," Niemann said. "I was deciding on myself and I had the confidence to say that because I was feeling great and I was hitting the ball great. I think some tournaments before I didn't trust myself as much as I did this week. I think that it was something that I had to work on it and I think I did a great job this week and I proved myself that I can have that confidence to be up here and, yeah, to battle with the top players in the world. I proved myself a big thing."
Here are complete purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Niemann and the rest of the players who made the Genesis cut:
|Finish
|Player
|FedEx
|Earnings ($)
|1
|Joaquin Niemann
|550
|2,160,000
|2
|Collin Morikawa
|258
|1,068,000
|2
|Cameron Young
|258
|1,068,000
|4
|Viktor Hovland
|128
|540,000
|4
|Adam Scott
|128
|540,000
|6
|Justin Thomas
|105
|435,000
|7
|Maverick McNealy
|92
|390,000
|7
|Scottie Scheffler
|92
|390,000
|9
|C.T. Pan
|83
|351,000
|10
|Max Homa
|73
|303,000
|10
|Rory McIlroy
|73
|303,000
|10
|Chez Reavie
|73
|303,000
|13
|Xander Schauffele
|64
|243,000
|13
|Cameron Tringale
|64
|243,000
|15
|Paul Casey
|55
|189,000
|15
|Matt Jones
|55
|189,000
|15
|Marc Leishman
|55
|189,000
|15
|Robert MacIntyre
|0
|189,000
|15
|Mito Pereira
|55
|189,000
|15
|Sepp Straka
|55
|189,000
|21
|Emiliano Grillo
|44
|125,880
|21
|Danny Lee
|44
|125,880
|21
|Taylor Moore
|44
|125,880
|21
|Sebastián Muñoz
|44
|125,880
|21
|Jon Rahm
|44
|125,880
|26
|Dylan Frittelli
|33
|85,800
|26
|Jason Kokrak
|33
|85,800
|26
|K.H. Lee
|33
|85,800
|26
|Peter Malnati
|33
|85,800
|26
|Sam Ryder
|33
|85,800
|26
|Jordan Spieth
|33
|85,800
|26
|Will Zalatoris
|33
|85,800
|33
|Patrick Cantlay
|23
|64,000
|33
|Tony Finau
|23
|64,000
|33
|Russell Henley
|23
|64,000
|33
|Sungjae Im
|23
|64,000
|33
|Russell Knox
|23
|64,000
|33
|Cameron Smith
|23
|64,000
|39
|Abraham Ancer
|15
|45,000
|39
|Sergio Garcia
|15
|45,000
|39
|Lanto Griffin
|15
|45,000
|39
|Lee Hodges
|15
|45,000
|39
|Martin Laird
|15
|45,000
|39
|Hideki Matsuyama
|15
|45,000
|39
|Carlos Ortiz
|15
|45,000
|39
|Pat Perez
|15
|45,000
|39
|Erik van Rooyen
|15
|45,000
|48
|Keegan Bradley
|9
|30,429
|48
|Cam Davis
|9
|30,429
|48
|Beau Hossler
|9
|30,429
|48
|Alex Noren
|9
|30,429
|48
|Andrew Putnam
|9
|30,429
|48
|Sahith Theegala
|9
|30,429
|48
|Kevin Tway
|9
|30,429
|55
|Rickie Fowler
|6
|27,600
|55
|Harry Higgs
|6
|27,600
|55
|Francesco Molinari
|6
|27,600
|55
|Matthew NeSmith
|6
|27,600
|55
|Jhonattan Vegas
|6
|27,600
|55
|Nick Watney
|6
|27,600
|61
|James Hahn
|5
|26,160
|61
|Patton Kizzire
|5
|26,160
|61
|Scott Piercy
|5
|26,160
|61
|Aaron Rai
|5
|26,160
|61
|Doc Redman
|5
|26,160
|61
|Brian Stuard
|5
|26,160
|67
|Cameron Champ
|4
|24,960
|67
|Matt Kuchar
|4
|24,960
|67
|Hank Lebioda
|4
|24,960
|67
|Aaron Wise
|4
|24,960
|71
|Charley Hoffman
|3
|24,360
|72
|Alex Smalley
|3
|24,120
|73
|Si Woo Kim
|3
|23,880
|74
|Joel Dahmen
|3
|23,640
|75
|Adam Long
|3
|23,400