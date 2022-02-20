Genesis Invitational payout: Joaquin Niemann collects massive winner's check

Joaquin Niemann won the Genesis Invitational on Sunday for his second career PGA Tour victory, beating a field that included every one of the top-10 players in the world.

Niemann's triumph at Riviera Country Club didn't just mark his first title since winning the 2019 Greenbrier, but it also bumped him over $12 million in career earnings on Tour. Niemann's $2.16 million first-place prize, by far the biggest of his career, pushed him to $12,317,781 in 98 events as a pro.

He is also projected to climb to 20th in the world rankings.

"I think the main difference was probably, I mean, this weekend I was just thinking about I want to win, I want to win," Niemann said. "I was deciding on myself and I had the confidence to say that because I was feeling great and I was hitting the ball great. I think some tournaments before I didn't trust myself as much as I did this week. I think that it was something that I had to work on it and I think I did a great job this week and I proved myself that I can have that confidence to be up here and, yeah, to battle with the top players in the world. I proved myself a big thing."

