GOLF Advisor Round Trip Showcases Islands of the Bahamas

The newest episode of GOLF Advisor Round Trip , premiering Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel, explores two of the more than 700 islands and cays that escaped the brunt of the devastating effects of Hurricane Dorian and remain open for tourism.

“The Bahamas is so special for so many reasons, but the reason why I will keep going back is the people. They are warm, welcoming and gracious,” said Matt Ginella, series host and GOLF Advisor editor-at-large. “As many of them have said to me, if you want to help the Bahamas, visit the Bahamas.”

Ginella will introduce life on land and on the clear-blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean that make the Bahamas a special place to visit. While exploring golf on the islands, he joins Gerrod Chadwell, University of Houston women’s golf coach and husband of two-time major champion Stacy Lewis, for a round on the Tom Weiskopf-designed Ocean Club at Atlantis Resort, arguably the most picturesque golf course in the Bahamas. Away from the golf course, Ginella dares to swim with the sharks and takes a paddle board to visit with some curious dolphins. He also joins local residents for a traditional Bahamian fish fry.

The episode also will provide information on additional ways viewers can support relief efforts in the Bahamas through www.bahamas.com/relief .

Each month, the GOLF Advisor Round Trip travel series takes viewers around the globe to explore a variety of destinations offering the best in golf, resort accommodations, dining and activities.

Travel with GOLF Advisor Round Trip

Viewers will have an opportunity to have their own Bahamian experience – with Ginella as their host – by booking the GOLF Advisor Getaway to the Bahamas , scheduled for Nov. 14-17. GOLF Advisor Getaways feature Ginella and other GOLF Advisor personalities hosting individuals and groups at destinations featured on the GOLF Advisor Round Trip television series. Serving as host and trip “captain,” GOLF Advisor personalities are responsible for organizing itineraries that not only include great golf, but also destination side-trips, entertainment and varied dining experiences. GOLFPASS members can save $100 on GOLF Advisor Getaways. More information can be found on how to join these trips at www.GolfAdvisor.com/getaways .

Upcoming GOLF Advisor Getaways in 2019 include:

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 Sweetens Cove (Tenn.) Host: Bradley S. Klein

Oct 20-23 Carolina Sandhills Host: Bradley S. Klein

Nov. 14-18 Atlantis (Bahamas) Host: Matt Ginella

Dec. 1-7 Maui, Hawaii Host: Matt Ginella

