Golf Central Podcast: After Augusta, where Scottie, Tiger and Rory go from here

In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard detail an emotional Masters Tournament, on Sunday night in Augusta, Georgia.

They highlight what it was like to be on the grounds at Augusta National, go inside Scottie Scheffler's win – and discuss his future – and reveal what it was like following Tiger Woods for four (or seven) days.

Will Tiger play the PGA Championship? Has Rory McIlroy finally unlocked ANGC? And can Lavner match Rory's Sunday 64?

Yes, Lavner won the media lottery and gets another shot at Augusta National on Monday. They set the over/under for his round (it's not 64). Listen below:

