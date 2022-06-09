Thursday, June 9, 2022, stands as a historic day in the golf world. A rival tour officially began and the PGA Tour responded by suspending those players who competed – as well as those who will in the future.

As happens often when big statements are made, much remains unknown. In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner dive into that pool of questions and come up with some answers.

Are stronger, more defined measures needed from the Tour?

Will this deter players from jumping ship?

Who might be undeterred?

How will the major organizations respond?

Will LIV Golf events get OWGR points?

Hoggard and Lavner tackle these topics and more in relation to one of the biggest days in professional golf. Listen below: