Golf Central Podcast: After Tour's denial, will players bolt for LIV Golf anyway?

The PGA Tour on Tuesday denied players' waivers to compete in the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Now what?

In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Hoggard discuss the aftereffects of the Tour's decision. When will the lawsuits begin? Will Tour players – even without permission – still compete in the first LIV event in London?

How long will this battle last? What's going to happen with top-level amateurs? Lots of questions and lots of topics to discuss. Listen below:

