Golf Central Podcast: Another big change in the global golf world; what' next?

The European Tour made a big announcement on Tuesday with it's rebranding and prize-fund boost. In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the weight of this change.

And as the newly named DP World Tour and the PGA Tour continue to make enhancements in the face of a possible Saudi-backed super league, what's next?

Hoggard and Lavner also weigh in on the weeks of Viktor Hovland, Matthew Wolff and Brooks Koepa. And, of course, discussion on the proper way to smoke a turkey.