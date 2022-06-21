Golf Central Podcast: Brookline a respite, but more turbulent times ahead

It was an entertaining week at The Country Club as Matt Fitzpatrick and Co. provided a thrilling U.S. Open. In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner looks at the Englishman's transformation, another near-miss from Will Zalatoris and the disappointment shared by several former major champs.

They also look ahead to what promises to be more turbulent times in the golf world ahead of the next major, The Open Championship at St. Andrews. Listen below: