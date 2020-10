On this Golf Central Podcast, Rex Hoggard chats with Bryson DeChambeau’s longtime swing coach Mike Schy to discuss their relationship, Bryson’s work ethic and what they call the “crank ball.” Mike also dives into what the PGA Tour can do to “Bryson-proof” golf courses and shares what they worked on that led to Bryson’s U.S. Open victory at Winged Foot.