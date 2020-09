Bryson DeChambeau won the 120th U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club. -

GolfChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner break down Bryson DeChambeau’s dominating win at the U.S. Open, debate the setup of Winged Foot Golf Club, predict DeChambeau’s performance at the Masters and his effect on the future of the game.

