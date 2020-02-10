Phil Mickelson couldn't beat Nick Taylor but showed more promising signs at Pebble Beach, and now he'll join a star-studded field for this week's Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

Golf Channel senior writers Will Gray and Rex Hoggard take a look at the many storylines in Los Angeles, including Rory McIlroy playing as world No. 1 for the first time in five years and whether or not Tiger Woods can break Sam Snead's PGA Tour wins record and grab No. 83 at the place where he played his first professional event back in 1992.