As Rory McIlroy gets set to defend his title at the Wells Fargo Championship, GolfChannel.com senior writers Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard discuss if he can pull a Jon Rahm and win as an overwhelming favorite.

Rahm won last week's Mexico Open as McIlroy looks to do the same this week in North Carolina. They also discuss, in this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, Greg Norman's recent comments on Phil Mickelson and what the majors should do in relation to players joining LIV league events.

And for fun, they talk about Lavner's desired swing change, Hoggard's coronavirus bout and what are the foods to eat in the D.C. area. Listen below: