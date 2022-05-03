×

Golf Central Podcast: Comparing Rahm and McIlroy; how should majors respond to LIV?

Getty Images

As Rory McIlroy gets set to defend his title at the Wells Fargo Championship, GolfChannel.com senior writers Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard discuss if he can pull a Jon Rahm and win as an overwhelming favorite.

Rahm won last week's Mexico Open as McIlroy looks to do the same this week in North Carolina. They also discuss, in this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, Greg Norman's recent comments on Phil Mickelson and what the majors should do in relation to players joining LIV league events.

And for fun, they talk about Lavner's desired swing change, Hoggard's coronavirus bout and what are the foods to eat in the D.C. area. Listen below:

More articles like this
Golf Central

Podcast: Next see Phil at major or Saudi event?

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

In this Golf Central Podcast, Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard discuss Mickelson's future, in short and long terms.
Golf Central

Listen: Digesting Spieth's win; NOLA's best eats

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

In this Golf Central Podcast, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the significance of Jordan Spieth’s win, handicap the top teams at the Zurich Classic and present their top 5 picks for New Orleans eats.
Golf Central

Podcast: Where Scottie, Tiger, Rory go from here

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

In this Golf Central Podcast, senior writers Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard detail an emotional Masters Tournament.