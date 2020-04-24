Golf Central Podcast: Envisioning a Ryder Cup without fans

On this episode, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner try to imagine what big-time events, especially this year’s Ryder Cup, might feel like without fans. Listen in:
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner take a closer look the PGA TOUR's newly revised schedule that will have events beginning in June and ending in December.
Rex Hoggard, Ryan Lavner and Will Gray recount their experiences on the ground covering Tiger Woods' historic win at the 2019 Masters
Senior writers discuss the new tentative golf schedule for 2020, which includes a November Masters and does not include The Open Championship.