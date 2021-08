The FedExCup Playoffs are here and the three-event, lucrative series begins at The Northern Trust. In this "Golf Central Podcast," senior writers Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard draft a team of seven players each, fantasy style, to see who will play the best and earn the most.

The loser will have to pay a price during a Ryder Cup news conference. Listen in to see who picked whom and what the bet is.