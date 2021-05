GolfChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss if Rory McIlroy's win is the start of a resurgence and what it might mean for his return to Kiawah Island.

They also weigh in - heavily - on the proposed Super Golf League. Can it work? What are players' true motives for being "interested" in it? Is this all about getting appearance fees? Listen below to the deep dive.