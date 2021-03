Ryan Lavner was at The Concession this past week for the WGC-Workday Championship. Rex Hoggard, meanwhile, was in Los Angeles. Both senior writers offer first-hand accounts of what it was like, respectively, onsite at the PGA Tour and near the site of Tiger Woods' single-car crash.

They also weigh in on Collin Morikawa's dominant win and what lies ahead as The Players nears. Listen below: