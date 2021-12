Tiger Woods is set to return to competition at the PNC Championship alongside son Charlie. In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss what to expect next week and what might lie ahead for Tiger.

Hoggard was on site at last year at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida and relays what the atmosphere was like and how it will be even crazier this year.

Listen below: