Golf Central Podcast: Welcome to the wild west; what's on the menu for SB LVI

Getty Images

However you label it, this is the rowdiest week on the PGA Tour. In this edition of the Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writer Rex Hoggard is on site at the WM Phoenix Open and sets up some storylines, from Rickie Fowler to Brooks Koepka.

Hoggard and fellow senior writer Ryan Lavner also dive into the highs and lows (literally) of Jordan Spieth's week at Pebble Beach and where things stand in the golf world with the proposed SGL.

Lavner also explains how he rediscovered his game at TPC Sawgrass and both serve up their Super Bowl LVI menus.

