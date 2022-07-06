Golf Central Podcast: How Tiger looked up close in Ireland; can tours and LIV co-exist?

Tiger Woods competed for the first time since his PGA Championship withdrawal at this week's JP McManus Pro-Am. GolfChannel.com senior writer Rex Hoggard was in Ireland and offers a first-hand account of how Woods looked in the two-day event.

Hoggard joins fellow senior writer Ryan Lavner in this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf. In addition to Woods' physical impression, the two discuss if there is any chance the PGA and DP World tours can co-exist with LIV Golf.

And with the Genesis Scottish Open this week and The Open up next, they talk about the fields, favorites and weather. Listen below: