LIV Golf's quest to get world-ranking points is now going through the ... MENA Tour? In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard detail the Saudi-backed league's latest ploy, and explain what the MENA Tour is.

They also look ahead to next year's Ryder Cup, after both side's captains toured Marco Simone this week. And they discuss Bryson DeChambeau's successful return to long-drive competition and what's on the grill. Listen below: