Golf Central Podcast: New year just getting started at TOC, but takes already hot

Getty Images

In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner preview the Sentry Tournament of Champions and make way-too-early predictions for the year in golf.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Podcast: Handing out '21 PGA Tour awards

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Best player of the year? Best tournament of the year? Biggest disappointment of the year?
Golf Central

Podcast: Behind the scenes of Tiger's return

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

In this Golf Central Podcast, GolfChannel.com senior writer Rex Hoggard was on site and details what he saw first-hand.
Golf Central

Podcast: Tiger's realistic future; Charlie coverage

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Rex Hoggard is on site this week at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida, and got a close-up look at Tiger Woods.