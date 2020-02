In the latest edition of the Golf Central Podcast, Will Gray and Nick Menta look back at Patrick Reed's WGC-Mexico Championship win, Reed's likely place on the U.S. Ryder Cup roster, and Bryson DeChambeau's apparent kinship with the controversial Captain America.

They also discuss Viktor Hovland's breakthrough win in Puerto Rico, Josh Teater's tearful defeat and look ahead to the week that will be at the Honda Classic. Listen in: