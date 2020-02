Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard discuss Phil Mickelson’s third-place finish in Saudi Arabia, his chances to defend at this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and his interest in the rumored Premier Golf League.

In addition, they discuss Rory McIlroy’s ascent to world No. 1 next week, and they break down Tony Finau’s runner-up finish at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

