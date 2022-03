In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard dive deep into the results of the Player Impact Program. Who was a surprising top-10 finisher and who got snubbed for millions of dollars?

Lavner and Hoggard break down the PIP categories and who finished where. What drove Bubba Watson to a $3 million prize? Did the "feud" do more harm than good for Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau?

Buckle up, because this is a long and winding road.