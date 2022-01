After two weeks of low scores and another one coming this week, one might wonder: Is golf too easy for the professionals? In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner tackle this topic.

They also discuss the evolution of Hideki Matsuyama and do some Rory McIlroy rapid-fire questions: Will he win a major this year? How will he fare at the Masters? Over/under, 1.5 victories in 2022?

