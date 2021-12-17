Golf Central Podcast: Realistic look at Tiger's future; where to draw the line with Charlie Woods coverage?

Getty Images

Rex Hoggard is on site this week at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida, and got a close-up look at Tiger Woods as Woods returns to competition at the PNC Championship.

For all the excitement, don't expect to see Woods in a PGA Tour event any time soon, Hoggard says. He and fellow GolfChannel.com senior writer Ryan Lavner discuss Woods' "remarkable return," but also offer a realistic take on his future.

They also weigh in on how much is too much Charlie Woods coverage. Where should the line be drawn? Listen below:

