Golf Central Podcast: Ryder Cup on ice until next year

Getty Images

GolfChannel.com writers Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard break down the Ryder Cup's official move to 2021 in this bonus episode of the Golf Central Podcast.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Podcast: Is Bryson the de facto world No. 1?

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Bryson DeChambeau is technically No. 7 in the latest Official World Golf Ranking, but is he really the best player on the planet?
Golf Central

GC Podcast: How many tests to force suspension?

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

What number of positive COVID-19 tests would suspend play on the PGA Tour? Is DJ an underachiever? Listen in.
Golf Central

Golf Central Podcast: Positive test fallout, early grades for stars

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

GolfChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the way the PGA Tour handled its first COVID-19 positive case during an event.