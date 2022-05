So much to unpack after the PGA Championship. GolfChannel.com senior writers Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard were on site at Southern Hills and dissect the biggest stories of the week in this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf.

The two go inside Justin Thomas' major rally and Mito Pereira's epic collapse. They also dive into Tiger Woods' painful, shortened stay in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and another missed opportunity for Rory McIlroy.

Listen below: