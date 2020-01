Tiger Woods is making his 2020 PGA Tour debut at the Farmers Insurance Open. He's won eight times professionally at Torrey Pines, but what should we expect this week?

In this Golf Central Podcast, GolfChannel.com writers Ryan Lavner and Will Gray give their thoughts, as well as if there is a reason to be as optimistic about Phil Mickelson as he seems to be himself.

