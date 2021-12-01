Golf Central Podcast: Will we see Tiger at PNC? Ever again on PGA Tour?

In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner dissect Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge press conference.

Hoggard, from the Bahamas, weighs in first-hand on how Woods looked and sounded. He and Lavner also debate when we might see Woods play again, quite possibly in a few weeks at the PNC Championship with son Charlie.

They also discuss this week's 20-man event, which may not feature Tiger, but is loaded with talent, including McIlroy, DeChambeau, Koepka and Morikawa. Listen below: