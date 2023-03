This week's Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav is a road show ... or a home show, rather. Rex Hoggard joins fellow senior writer Ryan Lavner at his home outside of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

And there is plenty on the menu: recapping Kurt Kitayama's surprising win, sizing up the Tour's massive 2024 changes, setting the stage for The Players, predicting some challengers for the week and ... wings, burgers and beer.

Click here for the audio podcast or click on the video below for festivities: