The PGA Tour season resumes at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first of 34 straight weeks of golf for the men's premiere circuit.

In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner dole out their predictions from Kapalua to the capper at East Lake.

Take a listen for their thoughts on Player of the Year, who wins each major, what will be the biggest surprise and what will be the defining moment of 2023: