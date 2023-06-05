Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Concern for Rory and Scottie? Any jealousy over Rose?

Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner spent Monday at U.S. Open final qualifying sites and in between live updates and interviewing players, they got a chance to talk about a busy few days in golf.

In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, Hoggard talks about the Memorial Tournament, where Viktor Hovland prevailed but the highs and lows of Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler were also a huge story.

McIlroy's wedge game was awful on Sunday. Scheffler's putting (once again) was bad all week.

Are the fellas high or low on Nos. 1 and 3 in the world with the U.S. Open looming? And, for that matter, could Hovland break through for his first major win at Los Angeles Country Club?

Hoggard also notes that as soon as the Memorial was over on Sunday, people in the press center wanted the TV channels changed ... to watch Rose Zhang.

Lavner, who has followed Zhang throughout her amateur career, weighs in on her pro-debut victory at the Mizuho Americas Open. And with her immediate success – and fame – how will her LPGA peers react?

Check out the podcast above and check out the timecodes below: