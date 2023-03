Senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner are at TPC Sawgrass for this week's Players Championship, offering up daily mini-pods after each round.

In this Thursday evening edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, they discuss the bevy of surprise players near the top of the top of the leaderboard after Day 1, Rory McIlroy's struggles, Jon Rahm's driving and what to expect for Day 2.

Listen to the podcast above or watch the video below: