GolfChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner are on site in Hoylake, England, for the 151st Open Championship. They are providing daily "mini-pods" recapping each round at Royal Liverpool on the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav.

Day 1

An amateur co-leads along with a local favorite. Meanwhile, did Rory McIlroy salvage his hopes for another claret jug with a remarkable par save at the 18th hole? And if his chances are still alive, whose were dashed?