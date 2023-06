GolfChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner are on site in Los Angeles, California, for the 123rd U.S. Open. They are providing daily "mini-pods" recapping each round at LACC on the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav.

Day 1

So. Much. Red. It was a record-breaking first round at Los Angeles Country Club, where a pair of 62s were shot on Thursday. Does that take away the "U.S. Open" feel? And is the USGA about to unleash the beast?