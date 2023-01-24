Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Does it matter who is world No. 1?

What more can be said about Jon Rahm's dominance? Oh, there's more, and GolfChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner weigh in.

Hoggard discusses talking to Rahm on site at The American Express and Rahm's mindset as he looks for a third-consecutive PGA Tour win at this week's Farmers Insurance Open.

And with Rory McIlroy in action at the Dubai Desert Classic, they debate why being world No. 1 is important to players.

In addition, Hoggard and Lavner talk about LIV Golf's 2023 schedule of events, including a first-hand take on its Masters warm-up venue. Listen below: